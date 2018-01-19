Senior Proposals Engineer (6 months+)

Company 
Eden Scott
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Friday, January 19, 2018 - 5:47am

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Senior Proposals Specialist to manage the tendering process in accordance with Company procedures, policies and guidelines.

Initially for a 6 month contract, there is the potential that this role will be extended or made permanent for the right candidate.

Ideally applicants will have a background in Quantity Surveying, either qualification or experience.


KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Senior Proposals role involves liaising with Business Development Managers to establish a full understanding of customer requirements and relationships, develop commercial strategy in order to secure a successful outcome.

You will be involved in the co-ordination of distribution/review/compilation of tender and will be required to liaise with Tendering Manager/Legal Counsel to review Contract terms and conditions.

Additional duties include:



* Prepare accurate cost/revenue analysis in support of tender
* Maintain an accurate cost database for personnel, equipment and systems
* Prepare Tender documents - Technical and commercial
* Liaise closely with Project Execution on compilation of tender proposal
* Act as single point of contact with customer during tendering/clarification phase
* Ensure full traceability of all communications and documents during the tending process
* Assist with negotiations with Client representing the Company's best interests at all time
* Follow negotiations through to award
* Ensure contract drafted to reflect finally agreed position
* Provide handover and support to the Project Execution Team
* Provide input for budgets and forecasts as required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have a relevant degree or equivalent practical experience (preferably in Quantity Surveying) and either degree level or equivalent Subsea operations knowledge

A working knowledge of Oil and Gas Industry Technical Specifications and Standards along with demonstrable experience within the Subsea or Offshore environment is essential.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Sub_Category 
Commercial Negotiator Jobs,Contracts Specialist Jobs,Tendering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
630958