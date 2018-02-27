Senior Project Procurement

About the Role:
The Role:
Role Summary
The Senior PP is the single interface of the Project Manager coordinating all Sourcing, Procurement, Contracting and Logistics activities on a portfolio of project. The incumbent is fully responsible for the overall fulfilment of the procurement activities and commitments in the project, including on time delivery, quality and cost.
Essential Responsibilities
* Accountability for quality, costs and on time delivery of the material and services for the Project
* Ownership of the Procurement Plan for the materials and subcontracts scope
* Develop and maintain Project Procurement Plans and Schedules for all Projects
* Work with cross functional teams like Engineering, Procurement, Subcontracts, Logistics, Projects, and QHSE to ensure the on-time delivery of the documents (drawings, quotations, etc.) required to be obtained from suppliers.
* Coordinates with Engineering on their deliverables towards project for drawings, purchase requisitions, MTO etc.
* Follows up with procurement for timely release of POs in line with ROS dates on procurement plan
* Regularly reviews the fulfilment by suppliers of all contractual requirements in regards to customs and duties with the support of the concerned function (taxation, expediting, logistics etc.)
* Oversees claim management with the suppliers in coordination with Cost Control and procurement plan
* Control Project Procurement Budget
* Responsible for reporting monthly progress, supplier claims and project cost summary to procurement management and into the project. Regularly updates suppliers cash out & project milestone recognition related to procurement.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications and Experience
* Preferably Master degree in Business, or minimum Bachelor's degree in Engineering from an accreted University or College
* Minimum 7 years' experience in Buying/Procurement
* Minimum 12 years relevant experience in a similar role preferably in Marine l Oil & Gas industry
* Have professional supply chain certification
* Preferably have project management qualification such as PMP
* Vast experience in Sourcing and in a leadership role related to project procurement
* Strong oral and written communication skills in English. Bilingual (Arabic) is preferred.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Desired Characteristics
* Experience as Project Manager l Tender Project Manager or Senior Purchasing Manager
* Good understanding of legal l contractual aspects of an EPC contract.
