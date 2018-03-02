Senior Project Manager - Austria - 6 Months

Company Vivid Resourcing

A global Semiconductor client of mine are currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a contract basis at their site in Austria for a long term project developing a high technology process node.

* Coordinate with cross-functional teams to plan resource allocation to support projects* Track projects in definition and investigation which are destined for Work Statement/Development launch* Prepare Work Statements for new project and project modifications* Lead Project execution spec to mass production* Track projects in development to keep on time and budget, and align resources and tasks for proper allocation* Report project status to management* Coordinate and set up project development launch meetings to get full support from other departments* Coordinate essential technology block development for roadmap projects

* Electrical Engineering degree or similar* Semiconductor Industry background (3 years)* Project Management experience (5+ years)* Fluency in English language (spoken and written)* Technical experience in Layout/Design with electrical products* Developing technologies for 14nm* Project Management training/certification* Excellent cross-functional management skills* Excellent interpersonal skills

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 6 Months (initial)

Location: Austria

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

