Company Leap29

Location Hamilton

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary $100 to $130 Per hour

Job ID 637716

Senior Project Manager - New Zealand (Hamilton) - Dairy ProjectsThe Location:(Hamilton, New Zealand)Duration: 12 Months Plus 12 MonthsWorking Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)Offer: Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)The CompanyA Multinational turnkey contractor operating in food, beverage and dairy sectorsThe RoleThe Primary objective of this role is to ensure the successful implementation of projects in the NZ Dairy industry. The role involves management of all key activities around the project and incorporates but is not limited to, design of engineering solutions, control of project costs, timely delivery of specifications and works as well as supervision and participation in commissioning activities.The Requirements• At least eight years' experience in the area of Project Management• Bachelor's Degree in Engineering discipline (Chemical or Mechanical preferred)• Experience working in large Project Teams• Experience gained with hygienic process engineering and ideally the dairy process• An understanding of managing budgets• Very good knowledge of organisation and Team management• A thorough knowledge of Process Engineering & Process Commissioning•Hands-on Process engineering experience in the dairy industry An Understanding of Contracts