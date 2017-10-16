Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Description: MAIN FUNCTIONS

The Senior Project Management Advisor will typically be involved in the execution planning of one or more major capital projects (>500 M$) during Select and Define Stages and may support and monitor several such projects in the Execution phase post Gate 3. The role requires a seasoned and experienced project professional who can mentor and train less experienced personnel assigned to the Project Execution function and to specific projects. During the Execution phase, the Advisor will work with project teams to support and validate the use of best practices in project management execution. The Advisor will ensure the project team obtains the services needed to achieve overall project objectives and strategies and efficiently executes the project in accordance with company expectations. The Advisor may also be involved in the execution of general interest activities that may have broad application across all projects (company enhancements, staffing studies, IPR Process and Plans, maintenance of selected work process, special studies, etc.).



RESPONSIBILITIES

During the early stages of a project (Planning for Development, Select and Define Stages), the Advisor will be involved in the development and coordination of project execution plans, bringing in related expertise in other areas of project management such as SSHE, regulatory, quality, construction and cost and schedule development as required. The Advisor will be involved in the development and coordination of the overall Project Plan with responsibilities for Project Objectives and Strategies, Project Characterization, Roadmap, Organization planning, Key Issues, Interface Management, Lessons Learned, and Management of Change elements as well as business risk analysis and input to concept selection and cost/schedule estimates. The Advisor will also lead Front End Execution Planning workshops and associated work programs leading up to Gate 2. During the execution phase, the Advisor will support the Project Manager in the implementation of project execution plans as required.



The Advisor may also have responsibilities in the execution of general interest activities (company enhancements, staffing studies, IPR Process and Plans, maintenance of selected work process, special studies, etc.) and is expected to become a subject matter expert in one or more elements of company.



Qualifications and Experience

* BS in Engineering

* 20+ years experience in major capital projects for the oil and gas industry * At least 10 years experience on international projects, with at least two overseas assignments * Experience in execution of a major capital project, in a management level capacity on the Project Management Team, is preferred * The candidate must have leadership and personnel management skills, and strong interpersonal skills to interact effectively with a variety of stakeholders including operations, co-venturers and host government representatives. The candidate must be an effective teacher and mentor, able to share knowledge and experience.

* Expert proficiency in most Project Management skills (e.g. execution planning, contracting/procurement, cost estimating, project controls, planning & scheduling, organization design, etc ) * Experience in one or more technical disciplines (Marine, Facilities, Subsea, Pipelines, Structures, LNG, etc.)



The Company:

Oil and gas operator



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Executive Jobs

Salary $0 to $125 Per hour

Apply Apply Now