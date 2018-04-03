Senior Project Engineer (SQ Challenge Coordinator)

Company WorleyParsons

Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, Scotland

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting a Senior Project Engineer (SQ Challenge Co-Ordinator) to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation in Aberdeen on a contract basis for 6 months.

You will join the Project Management Function which leads the successful delivery of our projects from concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Project Management Function provides Project Directors, Project Managers, Project & Interface Engineers, and Package Managers ensuring that stakeholder objectives are met. Projects undertaken can be on a variety of contract basis, lump sum, reimbursable or risk and reward. Project size and complexity can vary significantly.

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution

* Provide Input to the establishment of the project execution plan. To include definition on project objectives and strategies, work scope, risk management, overall work plan and schedule, commercial plan, quality and safety requirements etc. This will be consistent with the terms of the respective contract and WorelyParsons project execution plan mandatory contents.* Responsible for early screening of every Technical Query, with a view to determining the applicable 'Do Nothing' approach for each TQ.* Failing an identification of a suitable 'Do Nothing' approach, they'll assist in the up front scoping of the 'is it safe, does it work' option, confirming the short term fix (to make SH1 handover) before handoff to the Engineering team to progress as normal.* Key interfaces will be with stakeholders in customer Engineering, Operations and Commissioning teams, to seek timely buy in where deviations / concessions / buy in to operational restrictions are required and help document.* Daily operational interaction with offshore SQ coordinator role to expedite timely return of all information needed to support the screening process.* Key meetings will be as follows:* Attendance at daily SH1 coordination sessions to cover early Engineering challenge and embed our 'Do Nothing' approach.* Chairing & minuting the weekly SQ challenge session and responsible for chasing down the associated actions.* Responsible for early screening of every Technical Query, with a view to determining the applicable 'Do Nothing' approach for each TQ.* Failing an identification of a suitable 'Do Nothing' approach, they'll assist in the up front scoping of the 'is it safe, does it work' option, confirming the short term fix (to make SH1 handover) before handoff to the Engineering team to progress as normal.* Key interfaces will be with stakeholders in customer Engineering, Operations and Commissioning teams, to seek timely buy in where deviations/ concessions/ buy in to operational restrictions are required and help document.* Daily operational interaction with offshore SQ coordinator role to expedite timely return of all information needed to support the screening process.* Key meetings will be as follows: - Attendence at daily SH1 coordination sessions to cover early Engineering challenge and embed our 'Do Nothing' approach. - Chairing & minuting the weekly SQ Challenge session and responsible for chasing down the associated actions.* The administering of the contract agreements between WorleyParsons and its subcontractors whereby WorleyParsons and Client interests are protected and costs are managed.* The maintaining of close contact with respective Clients throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to client's needs or criticisms.* The monitoring and control of project performance against budget, schedule, and quality and safety requirements using appropriate control tools and reporting of same to WorleyParsons Management and Client.* The identification of changes in the scope or work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.* Managing multi-discipline engineering teams in the delivery of scopes through regular progress meeting and by facilitation where multi-discipline issues require discussion and resolution.* The promotion of quality and safety on the project.* The issuing of directions for job close-out and the securing of the final project acceptance and contract release from client.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

* Degree or Equivalent in appropriate engineering subject OR HND/HNC and preferably membership of appropriate institute.* Experienced in either process, mechanical, structural, E&I or controls engineering discipline.* Experienced in project engineering of multi-discipline engineering design teams.* Experience in coordinating and interfacing with construction team and sub-contractors.* Experience in coordinating and controlling team delivery in accordance with agreed cost, schedule and change without compromising HSSEQ standards.* Experienced in developing and maintaining good relationships with client and sub -contractors.

