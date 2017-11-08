Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen, Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Project Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Project managing an assigned program, package or project

Prepare and implement execution plans and strategies;

Perform project activities including planning and scheduling of the tasks, preparing estimates and budgets, performing risk assessments, effective communication and coordination with the involved departments and disciplines, to ensure project completion and HSEQ requirements

Identify and fill gaps within the organization (scope / role / responsibility)

Ensure highest level of HSEQ performance is attained during all phases of assigned scope.



Education

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering

Qualification in Project Management is preferable



Experience

Extensive relevant experience within the shipping and offshore industry

Previous experience within the FPSO industry is an advantage.



Knowledge

Detailed understanding of Project Management and Management System principles

Knowledge of the design and function of FPSO and associated systems

In depth knowledge of the relevant requirements of the classification societies and international rules and regulations

Fluent in English (oral and written)



Contract position



Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

