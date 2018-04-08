Senior Procurement Manager

Progressive GE
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 12:15am

About the Role:

I am recruiting for a Senior Procurement Manager for a leading EPC Oil and Gas company, located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Role and Responsibilities:



1 Leading a procurement team of 30
2 Client facing interaction
3 Strategic planning and execution
4 Expediting logistics

Skills and Experience:



1 Min 20 years' experience
2 Min 15 years Saudi Arabia
3 Min 10 years as Procurement Manager on multi discipline Oil & Gas EPC project +250m USD projects.
4 Min 7 years ARAMCO experience

English - Fluent Arabic - Bonus

If this sounds of interest to you, please send me your most up to date CV. The above requirements are essential and candidates who do not meet this requirement will not be considered for this role.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Contract
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Procurement Manager Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply Now
639657