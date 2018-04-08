Company Progressive GE

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

I am recruiting for a Senior Procurement Manager for a leading EPC Oil and Gas company, located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

Role and Responsibilities:

1 Leading a procurement team of 302 Client facing interaction3 Strategic planning and execution4 Expediting logistics

Skills and Experience:

1 Min 20 years' experience2 Min 15 years Saudi Arabia3 Min 10 years as Procurement Manager on multi discipline Oil & Gas EPC project +250m USD projects.4 Min 7 years ARAMCO experience

English - Fluent Arabic - Bonus

If this sounds of interest to you, please send me your most up to date CV. The above requirements are essential and candidates who do not meet this requirement will not be considered for this role.

