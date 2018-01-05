Senior Procurement Contracts Manager

Company Progressive GE

Location United States

About the Role:

This opportunity includes the following:

-Highly competitive hourly rate

-Location: Michigan

-Long term contract length

Skills Required:

-Minimum 8 years experience in related field

-Minimum 5 years experience in vendor-client interaction role

-Bachelor's Degree Required in Business Management or a related field

-In depth understanding of utility contracts

-Strong negotiation skills

-Able to work with Project Team in regards to pricing strategy and contracting activities

-Experience with Contract Change Management

Experience preferred:

-Masters Degree

***If you are interested, we are reviewing resumes by 12:00 PM PST tomorrow, interviews to be held next week. Please send an updated resume and references via email. I will commit to responding to your email within 24 hours.

Salary $80 to $100 Per hour

