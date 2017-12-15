Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

A Senior Process Safety Consultant to work within chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries.



Responsibilities:

* Form and lead teams to deliver assignments

* Coach and develop junior team members within the team.

* Develop beneficial relationships with external organisations e.g. professional bodies

* Present at events and possess excellent communication skills

* Can have responsibility for a Technology Area and associated fee income targets

* Identify opportunities for repeat business and pull through of the whole of the Service.

* Supports Business Development to win work at target fee rates for self and others

* Lead assignments and manages fee rate and utilisation to deliver agreed contribution

* Likely to have (or the ability to achieve) at least Type 2 level Contract Management responsibilities and hence be accountable for contract performance (WIP, margin etc)

Customer

* Able to make contacts at senior level (e.g. Site Manager, Technical Director) in client organisations

* Brings leading edge technologies and processes to deliver client business benefit



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A degree in an engineering or scientific discipline

* Chartered with an appropriate Institution

* Extensive experience of working in the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical or Chemical Industries in an operation or maintenance role, or have got significant experience as a Process Safety Consultant in these industries

* Experienced HAZOP leader with knowledge of applying risk management tools and techniques, (e.g. Consequence Assessment Methods) and will have been involved in the preparation of safety cases for regulatory bodies (e.g. COMAH reports).



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Ability to work both as a lone individual and as part of a team



