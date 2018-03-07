About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES is working with a leading Oil & Gas Consultancy who is investing in it's Malaysia based Engineering division with an experienced SENIOR PROCESS/FRONT END ENGINEER.
Located within APAC's Energy hub that is Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term career progression and professional growth.
The purpose of this vacancy is the delivery and coordination of Process/Front End Engineering Design as described in the Project/Proposal scope.
Suitable applicants will boast the following;
*At least a BSc in Chemical Engineering
*At least 10 years of experience within Process Engineering, particularly Front End Engineering in the Upstream sector
Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com.