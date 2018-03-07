Senior Process Front End Engineer

Company 
Ably Resources
Location 
Malaysia,Far East
Posted on 
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 4:05am

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES is working with a leading Oil & Gas Consultancy who is investing in it's Malaysia based Engineering division with an experienced SENIOR PROCESS/FRONT END ENGINEER.

Located within APAC's Energy hub that is Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent opportunity for a professional seeking long-term career progression and professional growth.

The purpose of this vacancy is the delivery and coordination of Process/Front End Engineering Design as described in the Project/Proposal scope.

Suitable applicants will boast the following;
*At least a BSc in Chemical Engineering
*At least 10 years of experience within Process Engineering, particularly Front End Engineering in the Upstream sector

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com.
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
637310