About the Role:Senior Process Engineer (Brisbane or Melbourne) Liquid Processing
The Location: Brisbane or Melbourne
Duration:6 Months + Extensions
Working Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)
Offer:Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)
The Company
A Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment in Dairy, Food & Beverage sector
The Work
• Develop process, P&I diagram and equip/piping layouts for the beverage projects
• Process improvements, thermal process design, process engineering troubleshooting and technical problem solving
• Tanks sizing and dimensional designs, valves//pumps selection, energy & mass balancing
• Pressure drops calculations, pump selections & sizing, thermal calculations review
• Technical specifications for components/process solutions i.e thermal heat treatments, filtration,
• separation/clarifications, homogenization, fermentation, flow components
• Obtain technical quotation, technical discussions with suppliers and purchase requisitions.
• Required project documentation i.e item list, operation manual, performance criteria's, performance data, lesson learned etc.
• Process automation i.e writing process description, FDS, FATs etc
• Support installation drawings & site installation
• Process commissioning , performance trials and post commissioning technical support
The Requirements
• Minimum of 5 years of experience gained within liquid process engineering
• Degree Qualified in a relevant discipline
• Previous experience at a senior engineer's level and ability to work independently.
• Experience gained working with process mechanical equipment relating to the food, beverage or dairy industry
• Ability to live and work in Australia
• Experience gained working through design, installation and commissioning phases of projects