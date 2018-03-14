Company Leap29

Senior Process Engineer (Brisbane or Melbourne) Liquid ProcessingThe Location: Brisbane or MelbourneDuration:6 Months + ExtensionsWorking Week: Expect 45 hours whilst in office (50 Hours per week whilst on site)Offer:Hourly Rate (Accommodation, Transport and Per Diem Paid when out stationed on project)The CompanyA Multinational turnkey contractor providing engineering and equipment in Dairy, Food & Beverage sectorThe Work• Develop process, P&I diagram and equip/piping layouts for the beverage projects• Process improvements, thermal process design, process engineering troubleshooting and technical problem solving• Tanks sizing and dimensional designs, valves//pumps selection, energy & mass balancing• Pressure drops calculations, pump selections & sizing, thermal calculations review• Technical specifications for components/process solutions i.e thermal heat treatments, filtration,• separation/clarifications, homogenization, fermentation, flow components• Obtain technical quotation, technical discussions with suppliers and purchase requisitions.• Required project documentation i.e item list, operation manual, performance criteria's, performance data, lesson learned etc.• Process automation i.e writing process description, FDS, FATs etc• Support installation drawings & site installation• Process commissioning , performance trials and post commissioning technical supportThe Requirements• Minimum of 5 years of experience gained within liquid process engineering• Degree Qualified in a relevant discipline• Previous experience at a senior engineer's level and ability to work independently.• Experience gained working with process mechanical equipment relating to the food, beverage or dairy industry• Ability to live and work in Australia• Experience gained working through design, installation and commissioning phases of projects