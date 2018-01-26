Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company for a Senior process engineer to work in Houston, Texas.

The successful candidate will determine the methods and solutions for complex engineering problems and select the most efficient and economical manner in meeting the objectives. Hands-on refinery process equipment evaluations, including maintenance recommendation. You will also apply advanced engineering techniques and analysis within a discipline. You may serve as a technical consultant for management or the customer.

Preferred Experience

* Basic knowledge of applicable theories, practices, and accepted office procedures.* UOP technology experience in gasoline upgrading.

Required Experience

* BS or MS in chemical engineering or applicable discipline* 20+ years of progressing experience in operations and design engineering of medium to large projects* Minimum of 10+ years of oil refinery project experience.

Preferred Requirements

* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.* Commitment to customer service and ability to work in a team-oriented environment.* Ability to maintain confidential information.* Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to interact with all levels of organization.* Able to prioritize process engineering activities.* Established NCEES records Preferred

Required Skills

Minimum Requirements

* Must be a U.S. Citizen, or hold a valid work visa that does not require sponsorship in order to legally work full-time in the United States.* Must have a PE license in chemical engineering preferably by passing the FE and PE exams.

If this is a position that you would like further information on or if you wish to apply to this position, please get in touch today.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

