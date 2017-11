Senior Process Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Indonesia,Far East

About the Role:

The Role:

This position reports to Head of Project Engineering



Responsibilities



Main responsibility is to carry out Process Engineering for CaPEX Projects. Main tasks as follows:



1. Develop PFD, Heat and Mass balance and PID

2. Develop Process Design Basis

3. Prepare Process Data sheets for Equipment sizing, Pump sizing, Tank/Vessel sizing

4. Carryout Line Sizing, Equipment sizing, Pump sizing, Tank/Vessel sizing.

5. Develop Control Philosophy/Interlock and operation procedure

6. Develop Commissioning and Startup procedure

7. Participate in HAZOP study and prepare HAZOP close out report.





Minimum Requirements



Must be well-experienced in carrying out the Process Engineering including Conceptual Design, Basic Engineering, Detail Engineering and on Pre-Commissioning and Commissioning Phase of Chemical Plants

A Degree in Chemical Engineering



THIS ROLE IS OPEN FOR CANDIDATES WHO HAVE WORK RIGHTS IN INDONESIA. ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED



The Company:

Our client is a leader in fiber innovation



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now