About the Role:

Our client is currently searching for a Senior Planning Manager in West London

The Senior Planning Manager is responsible for providing assistance and support to the Project Management team across various construction projects.

As Senior Construction Planner your main responsibilities will be:

Duties:

* Successfully working on multiple large residential projects as the lead planner* Planning, liaising, developing and establishing master programmes for the projects you are working on* Producing resource histograms, cashflows, progress reports and short term programmes* Preparing weekly and monthly reports, outlining the project progress, using problem solving skills when presented with challenges* Working collaboratively with the teams throughout the business and liaising with site teams to ensure cohesion of project information

Requirements:

* Significant experience working within a planning role working on site (Advantageous experience working on High rise, 25 storeys and up)* Previous working experience within the Construction Industry (8 Years +)* Experience with dealing with complex 3rd party assets, Network Rail, LUL , Thames, UKPN, etc.* Advanced level Asta Power Project software skills* Advanced level Microsoft Office skills* Previous experience in creating weekly and monthly reports, with the ability to work towards deadlines, problem solving and overcoming obstacles when necessary* Experience in running workshops and meetings with key stakeholders throughout the business* Knowledge in all aspects of design, procurement, production and commissioning* Problem solving skills with the ability to work logically / methodically

