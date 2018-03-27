Company Orion Group

Location The Woodlands, Texas

About the Role:

Job Summary

A Senior Planning Engineer is sought to support the planning efforts for operations in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico. This position is based in The Woodlands, Texas and reports to Gulf of Mexico Project Services and directly supports to various Gulf of Mexico Operations Leads and Managers.



Responsibilities:

* Communicating and working with the Operations team members to develop schedules for Mechanical Integrity, Technical Services, and Operations projects including engineering, procurement, construction, installation, hook-up and commissioning activities. Validation of contractor schedules and integrating plans into the overall schedules.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate will have a minimum of ten (10) years' experience in a deep-water operations o rengineering environment within the oil and gas industry. Specific experience and expertise in the following is required:

* Experience in preparation of engineering, procurement, construction, installation, hookup, and commissioning schedules.

* Offshore Operations Field and Gulf of Mexico experience essential.

* Familiarity of offshore construction and operations work.

* Ability to review and understand construction/commissioning documentation.

* Proficient with Primavera P6 and MS Project and knowledge of project management and project controls principles and concepts.

* Strong team player with problem solving capabilities and the ability to manage a broad spectrum of business activities under stressful conditions.

* Effective communication skills - listening, verbal and written.

* Responsible and accountable working to high performance standards.

Other Qualifications



* Ability to pass Company physical, drug screen and background security check.

Education



* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Construction Management or related field is preferred.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

Apply Apply Now