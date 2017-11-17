Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Planner, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Provide strategic planning support for Company's Deepwater Delivery project including Project maturation, Well planning and Drilling operations.

Effective development, issue and close out review of the Integrated Well Delivery Plan

Develop/Construct/ Maintain/ all planning documentation for their associated function.

Liaise and coordinate all Stakeholders and Key Contractors/Vendors in connection with planning the delivery of projects.



Skills & Experience

Extensive planning experience in the upstream oil and gas industry, - onshore and offshore related experience with the capability to;

Prepare Level 3 plans as per the WBS

Prepare precedence networks for the activities in particular in relation to exploration, D&C, farm-down, business development, permits, HSE management systems, procurement, commitments, internal approvals &,assurance

Extract the planning information on durations, linkage and precursor activities

Carryout critical path analysis and develop milestone tracking systems

Plan updates and management templates to measure, monitor and report progress

Plan scenarios for options under consideration

Analysis on mitigation measures and recovery planning and provide input to Risk Evaluation/ Analysis exercises

Detailed experience and knowledge of Governance Gate Deliverables / Timelines and Inter-dependencies

Detailed working knowledge and proven abilities in developing, implementing and maintaining integrated Project Plans within Primavera

Experience in well planning, drilling, exploration, logistics, new country entry desirable (but not essential)

Excellent communication skills

Conversant with all the key facets of a typical project



Long term contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917156





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management / Control Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now