Senior Piping Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a unique opportunity for an experienced Piping Engineer to become an integral part of a dynamic team



Reporting directly to the Assurance Manager, the primary focus of this position is to be the focal point for all non-major project piping issues within the SNS Operations team. This will include piping design approval, maintaining piping integrity on all assets, ensuring regulatory compliance, and management of piping design standards and specifications.



Additionally, this role will provide cover for the Piping Technical Authority as and when required.



This role is primarily based in our Norwich office with the requirement to travel to our offshore operational sites on a regular basis.



Key responsibilities include



? Preparation, checking and approval of piping engineering work scopes and documents in line with client standards and procedures

? Analysis and rectification of piping problems and issues

? Assessment of all piping work scopes for PED compliance

? Generation and review of PED Technical Design Files

? Stress Analysis of existing and new piping designs

? Undertake piping stress calculations to ensure piping designs are fit for purpose

? Compliance with all statutory and legislative requirements

? Compliance with all appropriate codes of practice and standards, including all PUK specifications

? Technical review of Operations Management of Change (MOC) proposals

? Liaise and advise other disciplines and departments both on and offshore on piping issues

? Liaise with 3rd party design houses for all outsourced piping projects.

? Prepare and review MTO's and purchase orders prior to procurement

? Complete site surveys both on and offshore as and when required.

? Preparation of CAD piping design 3D models & isometrics.

? Preparation of construction work packs and GOC.

? Review and checking of piping design engineer's 3D models, isometrics and work packs.

? Maintenance of Piping Classes and PMA's.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Minimum HNC or HND in Mechanical Engineering, degree preferable in addition to professional registration and a member of an appropriate institution.



? Minimum of 10 years' experience working on mature onshore and offshore oil and gas assets.



A sound grounding and understanding of process piping design codes ASME B31.3 and PD 8010 is also a requirement.

? Excellent communications skills and the ability to work in a team environment.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Piping Jobs

Salary £60000 to £70000 Per year

