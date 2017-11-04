Company Fircroft

Location Calgary

About the Role:

The Role:

The Senior Pipeline Integrity Engineer will have the responsibility:



Individual will be working under the direction of the Conventional materials and corrosion (pipeline integrity) engineer. Initial tasks will be to support client 's pipeline portfolio. This includes, but is not limited to, updating risk assessments, reviewing 3rd party inspection data, providing recommendations, conducting risk assessments, develop start-up plans, completing engineering assessments as per CSA Z662, providing technical assessments for NEB submissions, documentation updates and pipeline reactivations.





* Facilitate and coordinate discipline engineering technical work products

* Coordination and communication of various issues among the company's and contractor's engineering team that affect the discipline engineering design, safety, and regulatory compliance of the work

* Evaluate / comment work performed by the Contractor and sub-contractors to insure that the work is being executed in accordance with project specifications, company standards, and regulatory requirements. Includes review of discipline design drawings and documents

* Identify and assess deviations to Contract Technical Specifications and regulatory requirements; ensure that such deviations will be processed according to project procedures; maintains Deviation Control Log.

* Steward discipline engineering queries from the Contractor and sub-contractors as well as technical information requests

* Keep Lead Engineer or Engineering Manager informed of discipline engineering progress, deviations, and execution concerns

* Participate in discipline engineering reviews at Contractor's and subcontractor's locations



The Company:

Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

