Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Surrey,England

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Pipeline Jobs

Job ID 625300

SENIOR PIPELINE ENGINEER – CONTRACT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international offshore Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is seeking a Senior Pipeline Engineer to join their team in Surrey. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E &C Companies within the oil and gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large-scale offshore projects. KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE: • Candidates must have in-depth experience within an offshore contractor • Must be offshore pipeline design orientated and not just touched on the subject • Working knowledge of the following: DNV codes, Abaqus, Autopipe, AGA, Sage Profile • Experience in wall thickness design, free span, expansion spools, lateral buckling, upheaval buckling etc. DURATION: Long-term contract. RATE: Please quote the rate you will be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.