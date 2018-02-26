Senior Personnel Logistics Coordinator

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Senior Logistics Coordinator to join our team in Aberdeen on a fixed-term staff basis for 6 months. The Senior Logistics Coordinator will provide a Logistics Service to offshore site, and support activities associated with the mobilisation and demobilisation of personnel.

Role Overview

The incumbent must ensure the operation of best practice in all processes and procedures and be comfortable in dealing with Management and Supervision at all levels of the organisation.

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Coordinate flight schedules and passenger look ahead's for project personnel* Initial communication and, where possible, close out any issues timely surrounding check-in of personnel* Communication with all relevant parties to ensure that all passengers are fully managed and reported using master rota in conjunction with the clients logistics team* Support of personnel who are new to the project* Develop and maintain a strong network within project and act as the focal point for the employees/project in connection to all mobilisation linked queries* To coordinate payable exceptions as appropriate to ensure that offshore personnel are paid additional/amended payments in an efficient manner* Order and arrange PPE to be issued to new start personnel* Ensure that accommodation arrangements are made for personnel ravelling to and from the instillation* Support the HR Advisor in downman activities in line with best practice in order to minimise potential costs and maximise cost efficiency* To be able to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business* To provide monthly reports to the HR Advisor and operations management as required

Role Requirements

* HR Logistics Coordinator experience* Experience and strong knowledge of Microsoft Office software applications including Excel, Outlook, Word* Knowledge of training standards and competencies required for offshore personnel Personal Qualities, aptitudes and skills* Good written and verbal communication skills* Able to present self confidently* Data rational* Attention to detail* Hands on person who likes to get involved in the detail and follow through on situations to completion* Good organisational skills* Ability to effectively work alone or in groups* Ability to work on own initiative* Ability to manage deadlines* "Can Do" attitude* Professional manner and appearance* Ability to quickly build relationships and work with colleagues at all levels within the business

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Logistics Coordinator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

