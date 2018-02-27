Senior Overhead Catenary System Engineer, Qatar

Company Progressive GE

Location Qatar,Middle East

About the Role:

On behalf of a leading EPC client, I am urgently lookign for a Senior OCS System Engineer for a infrastructure project in Qatar

Roles and Responsibilties:

* Interfaces with the Project Management team to prepare Engineering submittals and work plans as required for the Tram catenary system project.* Interfaces with procurement for delivery on time and Provides Engineering support to the design team during construction of the catenary system* Coordinate with Off-Shore on technical issues, Engineering calculations, clarifications and it's implementation at Onshore/site* Prepares specification and bill of materials for equipment and parts required for the catenary systems.* Organize the work tasks of Overhead catenary system (OCS) Installation in a competent and consistent way so that all key activities are properly controlled. Ensuring the OCS installation complies with the documents and that quality requirement and deadlines are met.

Background of the candidate:

* Degree educated in Industrial Structure/ Mechanical Engineering Structural/ Mechanical Engineering.* Wide previous- knowledge and experience in reading and understanding designs, installation principles* Strong Installation and Understanding skills in Mechanical discipline* 15 years of intensive experience in installation of overhead catenary systems.* Experience in designing and engineering overhead catenary for rail systems or overhead line equipments

Please get in touch should this be of interest.

Sam

