About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Operations Technician

Responsibilities will include:

Support the assets operation to ensure that production targets are achieved (production & environmental) and ensure losses are minimised

Operate, monitor and adjust production and injection well fluid flow and pressures, fluid separation vessels, produced water handling facilities, crude oil to export and gas compression and the treatment and distribution equipment and process (inclusive of process support systems)

Report potential process safety and operational optimisation issues to the appropriate supervisory level

Complete all maintenance routines as defined by planned maintenance (PM) schedules and procedures

Monitor the preparation and status of isolations conducted and permits issued in compliance with SSOW

Carry out and log daily plant checks accurately with relevant data and information to assist with shift handover and scrutiny of historical events

Maintain Maximo reporting of defects in liaison with discipline technicians to ensure correct data is input and materials, resources and target dates are captured

Review operating parameters on the various monitoring systems regularly, looking for process anomalies and addressing these as necessary

Accountable for the management of control room alarms

Observe all platform activities in order to be able to make on-the-spot decisions regarding conflicting activities and plant control

Record all system overrides and inhibits, ensuring they are removed as soon as possible or initiating operational risk assessments as appropriate

Identify alarm reduction opportunities and suggest areas of focus for performance improvement

Ensure all pertinent tasks and plant status are logged with relevant data and information to assist with shift handover and scrutiny of historical events participate in safety auditing, permit audits and near miss reporting

Carry out radio operator duties for UHF & VHF sets in the CCR (central control room), liaising with marine vessels, deck crew and operations team members as necessary

Contribute to the production of all required permit to work associated documentation

Ensure all CCR documentation is maintained with the current revision

Qualifications & Experience

Recognised apprenticeship or equivalent training scheme

Experience and proven track record of consistently good performance in a similar role, with experience of operating a complex hydrocarbon producing facility preferred

Experience of work preparation on complex systems advantageous

Experienced in use of PtW (ISSOW, P-Vision, etc) preferred

Contract position

