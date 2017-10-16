Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Wood plc are currently recruiting for a Senior Offshore Pipeline Engineer for a FEED project to be based at our offices in Readng, UK.

* Responsible for performing analyses and directing assigned engineers in pipeline engineering activities including but not limited to wall thickness, cathodic protection design, installation engineering, HDD, development of specifications and datasheets etc* Checking and reviewing work of engineers* Work closely with the project management team in ensuring all design work for the project is smoothly and effectively executed* Undertake any other project related tasks as assigned as and when required* Ensure that company's and Client's Health and Safety, Environmental and Quality Management Procedures are complied

* A degree-qualified (or equivalent) engineer (Mechanical, Civil, Structural, Marine) with significant experience and expertise in the engineering of offshore pipelines* Chartered Engineer preferred* Experience in the application of analysis software AutoPIPE, CEASAR II, ABAQUS, DNV software, SAGE Profile etc.* Relevant experience in upstream and downstream oil and gas projects* Knowledge of relevant offshore design codes* Excellent communication and management skills* A good verbal and written knowledge of the English language in an engineering environment

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Pipeline Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

