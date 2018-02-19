Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Unique opportunity for a Senior .NET Developer for a contract in Sydney CBD with q company operating in the consulting space.

This job offers flexible working arrangements, a vibrant and fun work environment, the opportunity to contribute to the team and take control of your career.

You will be an all-round Developer, with solid front end, back end and database skills. You will be confident and have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. This is for an initial 6 month engagement (with the potential to extend based on performance).

Main Requirements:

1 7 years' C# coding experience in .NET

2 Strong web API/REST skills

3 Strong experience with SQL and MSSQL

4 Nice to have exposure to HTML, CSS, JavaScript and JQuery

5 Must have experience with AGILE practices like TDD

You must have working rights e.g.: 457 visa, or PR - no Australian industry experience needed.

If that person is you please apply with your updated CV, daily rate, and availability to start work!

