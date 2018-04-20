About the Role:Our client is an engineering company providing services within the areas of oil and gas platforms, offshore wind farms, construction vessels, offshore service vessels and subsea equipment.
For their marine and renewables business unit in Aberdeen we are recruiting for a Senior Naval Architect.
This will be a permanent opportunity, normally based at our client's Aberdeen office, but may be required to work in their client's offices, on site or offshore.
Scope
*Applying naval architecture/ engineering methods within a range of projects as directed by line/ project management;
*Developing designs, analysing engineering systems and resolving problems in a fast-paced and dynamic multi-tasking environment;
*Executing duties in compliance with applicable legislation, codes, standards, and company's quality control and administration procedures;
*Act as project delivery manager where directed, managing the work of project teams and self to deliver work on time, on budget and to a suitable quality standard.
*Reporting to and meeting clients and other interested parties as required;
*Supporting business development activities including sales presentations, meetings, events, proposals and tendering.
*Supporting less experienced engineers.
Qualifications and required skills
*A suitable naval architecture or relevant engineering degree to honours level
*Chartered engineer with RINA, IMarEST or equivalent.
*Substantial engineering design and/or analysis experience applied to hull and marine systems in use in the offshore oil and gas, marine and/or renewables industries.
*Experienced in the practical application of engineering to offshore vessels including onsite supervision.
*Knowledge of UK safety case regulation,
*Knowledge of Classification and Marine Warranty processes
*Understanding of the integrity management methods applied to marine systems.
*Familiar with numerical engineering analysis tools e.g. Finite Elements Analysis Software, Stability Software, Hydrodynamics and Flexibles.
*Working knowledge of office software tools (MS Office suite, Adobe Acrobat, etc.).
Please, send applications and enquiries to Maciej.siembiga@ablyresources.com