Senior Mechanical Engineer

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for a Mechanical Engineer for 6 months to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen.

You will join the Mechanical Engineering Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for mechanical equipment for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. The Department consists of Rotating, Static and Packaged Equipment and Mechanical Handling sub-disciplines and also the HVAC and Metallurgy disciplines. Engineering positions typically involve the selection, specification, design and requisitioning of mechanical equipment. Design positions generally involve space modelling of HVAC equipment or Mechanical Handling routes and volumes, together with some calculation and documentation elements, e.g. equipment weights and sizes or handling methodology.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Execute Engineering activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design).* Maintain the required technical quality of work.* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process.* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant codes, standards, regulations and procedures.* Provide technical assistance to discipline assigned personnel as required.* Ensure as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule.* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* Bachelors degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.* Competent in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation.* Competent in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline.* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs.* Competent in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work.* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities.* Able to technically direct design personnel within discipline.