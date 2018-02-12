Senior Manager (Controls Software)

Company NES Global Talent

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Leadership of software engineering from Tender through initial Engineering, manufacture and to product delivery.

Take responsibility for all software application engineering activities in the Products UK delivery centre

Be the point person accountable for addressing key issues regarding quality, budget and on time delivery of application engineering scopes of work to key stakeholders

Allocate & manage resources to meet the demands of the business.

Capacity planning and recruitment for the team.

Carry out subordinate appraisals and ensure development plans in place.

Ensure succession plans are in place for all key staff.

Provide guidance, coaching & mentoring to all Engineers.

Provide application engineering support and direction to other Delivery Centres, as required

Degree in Electronic, Controls or Software Engineering

Demonstrable, relevant Controls System & Product experience

A proven track record in the development, delivery and support of Controls equipment in Subsea Production Systems

Demonstrable relevant Systems or Project Engineering experience preferably within the Oil and Gas industry

Ability to Communicate well, lead, motivate and develop our people.

Competitive compensation and benefits

Good work/life balance

Positive work environment with challenging tasks

Development opportunities

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Software Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 634602

Global provider of subsea production control systems expertise to the Oil & Gas industry, has an exciting opportunity for a Senior manager to lead their Controls software team, to be based in Reading.Our Reading Technology hub is responsible for project execution and delivery of Subsea controls systems. In that capacity our team of mechanical, electrical, electronic, software and system engineers provide FEED and detail engineering into Front End and Projects, support to our manufacturing facilities, the provision of diagnostic and fault analysis and front line global support for the controls product portfolio.Reporting to the Vice President Application Engineering, key responsibilities for the role will include;Suitable candidates should have the following qualifications, experience and attributes;We Offer: