Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Instrument Technician, based Offshore

Responsibilities will include:

Complete preventative and remedial maintenance in accordance with Maximo schedule and work instructions, with particular emphasis on safety critical activities

Carry out fault finding and diagnostic checks on all site equipment, ensuring any repairs are addressed promptly

Respond to breakdowns in a timely manner and carry out and apply effective fault finding and investigation techniques

Carry out major services, overhauls and intrusive maintenance on site equipment

Support the work preparation of maintenance routines or remedial activities

Participate, as required, in root cause analysis to improve equipment reliability

Record comprehensive work history in Maximo and identify any follow up work and materials required

Act as the platform focal point for dedicated mechanical work scopes, when required, checking that the scopes are correctly prepared and executed within agreed timeframes

Act as platform focal point for non-core contractors and visitors as required, and monitor for the safe and efficient execution of their work in line with installation procedures and practices

Identify and propose ideas and solutions that will increase efficiency in cost or time without loss of integrity and present idea(s) to relevant management

Share knowledge and best practices to support and improve team performance

Liaise with onshore team to ensure that they are aware of progress, status and requirements

Follow plans and execute activities in line with good industry practise

Co-ordinate the activities of vendors and contractors

Qualifications & Experience

ONC/HNC in Instrument Engineering

NVQ/SVQ Level 3 certification in Maintenance

Experience and proven track record of consistently good performance in a similar role, with significant experience of operating or maintaining a complex hydrocarbon producing facility

Previous Supervisory experience advantageous

Experience of work preparation on complex systems advantageous

Experienced in coaching / mentoring or assessing preferred

Experienced in use of PtW (ISSOW, P-Vision, etc)

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Instrument Technician Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

