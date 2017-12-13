Company AFW UK

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Instrument Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen on a contract basis for 12 months.

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance* Maintain the required technical quality of work* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant procedures, standards and regulations* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline* Carry out offshore surveys as required* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

* HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates.