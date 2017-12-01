Senior Instrument Engineer

AFW UK
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 6:20am

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting an Instrument Engineer based in Aberdeen for 6 months.

Key Responsibilities



* Achieve safety standards as defined in personal performance contract

* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance

* Carry out work in accordance with WorleyParsons and Project Healthy, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems

* Maintain the required technical quality or workIdentify scope and schedule changes in accordance with Change Control Process

* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant procedures, standards and regulations

* Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with agreed budget and schedule

* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline

* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review

* Maintain good communication with the Client and visit Assets when necessary

* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project

Role Requirements

Essential:



* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise

* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation

* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline

* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs

* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting

* Aware of commercial, contractual and administrative aspects of engineering

* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work

* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates

* Experienced in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work

* Competent in design safety / environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities for both self and subordinates

Desirable:



* Capable of generating a co-operative team based culture for groups under his control
* Able to take a lead in motivation, training, and ongoing education of subordinates
* Able to supervise and technically direct a small single discipline team of engineers and designers
