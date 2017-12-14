Senior Instrument Designer

Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Instrumentation Designer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation in Aberdeen on a contract basis for 12 months.

You will join the Control Instrumentation & Telecoms Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process automation and telecommunications systems for onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Our work includes specification and requisitioning of Control, Instrumentation and Telecoms equipment, as well as preparing detailed installation design packages, with emphasis on safety in design and high quality in our deliverables.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Produce all instrument deliverables, typically as listed, from minimal information from construction workpack.* Responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance.* Conversant with company client draughting standards and specifications.* Conversant with quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function.* Able to create base design from drawings from agreed work scope with minimal input from engineering personnel.* Ability to accept delegated responsibility and control budgets for delegated tasks.* Able to provide draughting checking function as directed by lead designer.* Capable of directing activities and motivating junior members of design team.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* ONC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.* Experienced designer with sound technical background and strong knowledge of manual and CAD draughting techniques.* Conversant with codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation applicable to draughting function.* Conversant with company quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function.* Able to create base design drawings/models from agreed work scope with minimal input from engineering personnel.* Ability to accept delegated responsibility and control budgets for delegated tasks.* Able to provide draughting checking function as directed by lead designer.* Able to contribute to group/discipline objectives applicable to draughting function.

