Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Instrument and Control Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Senior C&A Discipline Engineer in one or more teams handling multiple project responsibilities.

Participate in all phases of engineering, concept selection, FEED, Execution.

Execute, with assigned resources, technical work for FEED and Detailed Designs (designs, specifications, drawings, etc.)

Carry out appropriate discipline and inter discipline checks and reviews of engineering and design work to ensure design integrity of the plant.

Remain engaged in design issues and decisions throughout construction, commissioning and start-up.

Capture and apply internal and external learnings, including HSE improvements.

Ensure the quality of technical work and the technical integrity, constructability, functionality, safe operation and reliability of designs.

Contribute to excellent HSE performance throughout the engineering phase of the project life cycle.

Ability to work in a team environment and handle multiple project responsibilities.

A team player where recognition of team performance as a whole is a greater priority than projecting individual contribution.

Develop / share best practices, work processes, system and tools.

Assuring that work and project promises are successfully delivered and appropriate reviews have been conducted.



Specific Requirements

(C&A) Engineering degree or equivalent.

Chartered Instrument and Control Engineer.

Extensive Discipline Engineering experience in the oil and gas industry ideally coupled with prior experience with Company Engineering Design Standards / Practices.

Experience of Functional Safety / SIL classification.

Excellent communications skills.



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917029





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

