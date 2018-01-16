Senior Inspection Coord - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, January 16, 2018 - 2:56am

About the Role:

My Client is a large EPCM consultancy working on large projects globally. Due to expansion, they are looking for a Senior Inspection Coordinator to be based in The Hague for a long term contract.

The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have experience in:
Planning pre inspection meetings and inspection visits
Reviewing and approving inspection documentation
Chair pre inspection meetings
Monitor TPI's
Performing inspections
Assessing inspection reports
Interface with client

The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have 10-15 years experience in inspection activities

Applicants will with relevant experience will only be considered
