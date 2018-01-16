Senior Inspection Coord - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29

Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Integrity / Reliability Engineering Jobs

Salary €0 to €0 Per year

Job ID 630114

My Client is a large EPCM consultancy working on large projects globally. Due to expansion, they are looking for a Senior Inspection Coordinator to be based in The Hague for a long term contract.The Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have experience in:Planning pre inspection meetings and inspection visitsReviewing and approving inspection documentationChair pre inspection meetingsMonitor TPI'sPerforming inspectionsAssessing inspection reportsInterface with clientThe Senior Inspection Coordinator will be required to have 10-15 years experience in inspection activitiesApplicants will with relevant experience will only be considered