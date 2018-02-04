Senior HVAC Engineer

Company NES Global Talent

Location Qatar

About the Role:

QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS/EXPERIENCE:



1. B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent qualification from an internationally recognized University with extensive design and construction experience of HVAC Works related to the Building Services Industry.



2. Membership in a relevant recognized professional organization.



3. A minimum of twelve (12) years experience in the design, construction and commissioning of HVAC Works related large size high rise buildings.



4. Experience and knowledge of International Standards, Specifications, testing and commissioning of HVAC Systems and coordination with other engineering disciplines.



5. Experience in review and approval of contractors submittals, shop drawings and method statements to ensure high quality of works in compliance with design drawings and specifications.



6. Effective communication and team buildings skills including presentation, report writing and management of meetings.







Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Building Services / HVAC Jobs

Salary $1,675 to $3,585 Per week

