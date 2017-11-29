Senior HSE Adviser

Company Fircroft

*Assist the Project Health and Safety Manager with execution of the NE-LCP H&S training program at the site level,

*Periodically review Site Medical Services (clinic, vehicles, personnel, equipment and supplies) for overall capability,completeness, compliance and functionality.

*As required, assist the LCP Health and Safety Manager with reviewing tender packages and bid submissions for appropriate H&S requirements /specifications.

*Participate in site Risk Assessments, as warranted. and ensure that all mitigation measures are fully implemented.

*Assist in the compliance assessment and completion of Federal and Provincial OHS orders, issuances and variance applications, as warranted/required.

*Assist with presenting H&S orientation programs for all NE-LCP staff, consultants, and contractors.

*Review H&S performance metrics, as well as trending analyses ,including all leading and lagging indicators to ascertain key focus areas for achievement of safety performance excellence.

*Review Health and Safety reporting from the site for completeness and to maintain a current awareness of site activities and issues.



Our client, a diverse Canadian Energy Company, plans new developments estimated at $12+ Billion over the next 5 years.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only. Residents of Newfoundland & Labrador will be given first consideration for this position.



