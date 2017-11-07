About the Role:
Our Client's controls, topside and hardware team based office in Reading offices, are looking for a talented/experienced Senior Hardware/Electrical Engineer to strengthen the team and support their ambitious growth plans within the Oil,Gas and Subsea markets.
You will be expected to support projects, meet key milestones, objectives and timescales in order to bring final delivered product to customer on time, on budget and with all required functionality
Ensure the product meets all specifications of the finalised design & client specifications. Perform fault location, investigative analysis and implement continuous improvement actions to systems, assemblies, processes and quality procedures
Responsible for the technical output of engineers in the team: hence requirement to attend design reviews, check documents, and mentor as well as assistance to the Lead/Principal engineer
Responsible for ensuring technical conformance to specifications while ensuring all work is Execute the development, qualification, implementation, test, and maintenance of hardware/electrical development work scopes
Responsibilities :
- Ensure allocated workscopes are produced within budget and timescale
- Assist with estimates of effort and best technical solution
- Ensure all work activities are in accordance with Aker Solutions procedures
- Produce technical investigations and reports
- Working offshore/overseas as the role requires
- Identifying processes and patterns of work areas and recommending procedures to improve standardisation and consistency of approach to the Manager.
- Monitoring trends and new products in the marketplace, which could benefit the company, and recommending to Manager/Lead.
- Technical overview and control of suppliers supplying hardware/electrical services and equipment to assigned workscopes. Work with Manager to ensure ongoing, consistent and quality service from these suppliers.
- Production of drawings/documentation for assigned workscopes within the SAP document approval cycle
- Demonstrate commitment to operating System procedures and the processes of continuous improvement
- In addition to the duties listed, the jobholder is required to perform other duties assigned by his/her Manager from time to time
- documented and performed in accordance with company procedures & documentation
Qualifications:
- Chartered Engineer
- Knowledge subsea oil & gas upstream process control systems
- Experience in evaluating and developing the design of high reliability control systems to meet client specifications while providing solutions to engineering challenges in all stages of a project from conceptual stage through to FAT (Factory Acceptance Testing)
- Ability to advise and drive the Electronic /Electrical group implementation of enhanced/non-standard system testing, engineering changes, process/product development, improvement of procedural documentation and NPI (New Product Introduction)
- Experience of supporting projects, meeting key milestones, objectives and timescales while ensuring internal/external stakeholders obtain services that are ‘right first time’ and of an overall expected quality level
- Knowledge of topside Master Control Station MCS, Electrical Power Unit EPU and variants
- Understanding/experience of IEC 61508 Functional safety and in working with ISO 9001 operating procedures Knowledge of PLC & SCADA control systems: e.g. Allen Bradley ControlLogix, Siemens, ICONICS HMI etc (essential)
- Knowledge of networking and an understanding of communication protocols: RS232, RS485, RS422, Modbus RTU and TCP/IP etc (preferred)
- Familiar with participation in FMEA, FMECA & Risk Analysis activities