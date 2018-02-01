Company Progressive GE

Location Sydney

About the Role:

Fantastic opportunity for a Senior Golang Developer with a progressive start-up in Sydney offering web services and consulting across a range of different industries.



What is in it for you?



* You will be working with smart engineers in a true Agile environment.

* You will get paid a very competitive daily rate.

* You will work autonomously and will be offered flexible hours.

* You will be part of the business grow, have your say and feel like you can make a positive impact.

We are looking for the cream of the crop and people that have previous experience in big international corporations.



If you believe you are a Golang Guru, and you are ready to take your career to the next level, please apply with your updated CV, your daily rate and your availability to start.



To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £112 to £125 per hour

Apply Apply Now