Ably Resources
Malaysia,Far East
Thursday, November 9, 2017

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Engineering Technology organisation, is seeking a SENIOR FINANCE EXECUTIVE in Malaysia.

Located in nation's capital, Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position which is associated with an extensive benefits package.

The accountabilities & responsibilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;

*Handle the business' full Accounts, inclusive of Bank & Balance Sheet items
*Manage data entry and updating of accounts into Accounting System
*Prepare Profit and Loss Statement together with analysis
*Ensure payment processing/releasing is fully supported with auditable documentations
*To suggest and drive project cost recovery efforts on regularly and timely basis
*Compliance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS)

The ideal candidate will boast the following;

*A BSc or Diploma in Finance or Accounting
*At least 5 years of experience in a similar capacity
*Knowledge of UBS and/or Sage100 Accounting System
*Experience in Management Accounting, Financial Analysis & Tax

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
Permanent
Commercial, Financial and Legal Jobs
Accountant Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
620393