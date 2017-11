Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 620393

ABLY RESOURCES' client, a leading Engineering Technology organisation, is seeking a SENIOR FINANCE EXECUTIVE in Malaysia.Located in nation's capital, Kuala Lumpur, this is a permanent position which is associated with an extensive benefits package.The accountabilities & responsibilities associated with the role include, but aren't limited to;*Handle the business' full Accounts, inclusive of Bank & Balance Sheet items*Manage data entry and updating of accounts into Accounting System*Prepare Profit and Loss Statement together with analysis*Ensure payment processing/releasing is fully supported with auditable documentations*To suggest and drive project cost recovery efforts on regularly and timely basis*Compliance with Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS)The ideal candidate will boast the following;*A BSc or Diploma in Finance or Accounting*At least 5 years of experience in a similar capacity*Knowledge of UBS and/or Sage100 Accounting System*Experience in Management Accounting, Financial Analysis & TaxPlease send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com