Senior Facilities Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates

About the Role:

- Provides an Integrated Plant Engineering (PE) Solution by investigating requirements, writing Scope of Work, producing cost estimates and specifications for both shop and contract work on plant systems.



- Performs rehab and new work on plant systems including infrastructure as well as production equipment.



- Validates/revises Preventive Maintenance instructions to include Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) philosophy, identifies requirements for technical training and spare parts lists.



- You should be able to helps plan/guide maintenance operations for a large industrial complex.



- A PE Technical Point of Contact for Contact for design reviews, construction support, system commissioning as well as capital inputs and planning assessments.



- Must be able to perform field engineering throughout the entire plant including climbing ladders, work at heights, etc. Some travel may be required.



- Must beable to climb ladders. Ability to work anywhere at the facility.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Facilities Jobs

Apply Apply Now