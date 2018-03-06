Company Orion Group

Our client is a market leader in fabrication, maintenance and servicing of facilities, vessels and structures for the power and energy sectors. Due to a new project award, they're looking for an experienced Senior Estimator for their corporate office on the west side of Houston.

This position is also responsible for the overall implementation and direction for the assigned area of the estimating functions to provide services, procedures, and methods for the timely and accurate issuance of estimates and supporting documentation to the client and project management. In responding to estimating requests, is responsible for ensuring that departmental and company requirements are met. This position may direct the quantitative development of material, labor, and subcontract take-offs, as well as the coordination of information among Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Commissioning and Maintenance. This position may also lead a team of estimators and MTO personnel that will be responsible for the change management process, including but not limited to change orders, related to an EPCICS project.

REQUIREMENTS

* Degree in Business Administration or Engineering with an emphasis in Civil, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering is preferred

* 15+ years of construction experience with at least 10 years in estimating

* Highly proficient in Microsoft Office programs especially Excel and Word with working knowledge of PowerPoint, Access, Outlook, etc., and general file management.

* Understanding of CPM Scheduling * Seasoned expertise to ensure that all pertinent information is updated in relation to the present scope of work

* Demonstrate strong technical ability, excellent analytical skills combined with communicative skills, to lead estimate development

* Knowledgeable about Lump Sum and/or Cost Reimbursable estimating * Knowledgeable about Self-Perform and/or Construction Management Execution

* Knowledgeable about internal Cost Systems, Progressing Systems, Level I and II Schedules, Work Breakdown Structures and Project Status Reports

* Recognized as being proficient in the following areas:

Direct Field Costs, Indirect Field Costs, Services Costs, Escalation, Selling an Estimate, Benchmarking and Unit Rates for Key Commodities, Insurance, performance bonds & letter of credit costs, Estimate Plan, Basis of Estimate, Input and Use of Business Risk Management Framework (BRMF), Use of Allowances, Cost Contingency, Input of Estimate into Global Pricing Model's Template, Productivity Worksheets, Craft Mix and Crew Mix, Expatriate Policy Costs, Data Analyst, Comparison Analyst, Procurement including a comprehensive understanding of Purchase Order, Budget Quotations and "Procurement Action - Request for Proposal" (PARP) and "Procurement Action - Request for Quotation" (PARQ) work processes

* Recognized as being familiar, but requiring guidance and supervision in the following areas: Currency fluctuation and tax costs

