Senior Embedded Software Engineer

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Experienced Software Engineers will be involved in some of the following tasks:



- Develop complex, reliable code on an ARM based micro controller

- Work closely with the Software and Electronic Engineers to ensure code is thoroughly tested as part of the bigger system

- Enhance, maintain and improve embedded system performance

- Programming in C and C++.

- Involvement in the specification, design and implementation of new products and features.

- Architectural and system design of applications in an embedded or server environment.

- Work closely with the test and support teams to ensure and maintain the quality of the products.



Required technical skills are:



- Strong C/C++ programming, multithreaded/event driven software.

- Familiarity with the issues associated with developing software targeted at devices constrained by limited power and memory; typically embedded applications.

- Network programming (for example; TCP/IP, streaming protocols, XTTP or RTP).

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £45 to £55 Per hour

