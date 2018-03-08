About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Senior Electrical Technician, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Support platform offshore organisation on day to day work
Prepare work orders and work order plan for offshore crew
Develop company procedures to ensure compliance with the Electricity at Work Regulations
Review and maintain registers of electrically authorised personnel
Help establish Operational Systems, Processes and Procedures for Production and Utility systems (System & Operating documents)
Assist with establishing the Maintenance Management System
Perform verifications of start-up procedures
Help develop Integrated Operations systems
Maintain a strong focus on production optimisation and equipment reliability
Assist and work with other disciplines when required
Participate in the maintenance planning and ensuring pm compliance targets are met
Share and adopt best practices across the company
Assist with the resolution of operational problems, including providing input into plant trip/upset reports, and equipment failure root cause .
Active involvement in preparation and planning for shutdowns and any campaign workscopes.
Plan the Maintenance management of assigned production (business) and safety critical maintenance
Quality assurance of operational plans, including capacity
Continuously attempt to improve the Asset production performance
Experience, qualifications and abilities:
Extensive (offshore) operational experience
High focus on HSE, ethics and (Company) values
Valid COMPEX National Certificate (EX01, 02, 03, 04)
An Engineering Degree, HNC/ONC preferable but not essential
Hold a recognised apprenticeship, level 3 S/NVQ or equivalent
Contract position
If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918589
Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion
As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.