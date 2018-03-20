Company WorleyParsons

About the Role:

Role Overview

WorleyParsons is looking for a Senior Electrical Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for a duration of 6 months.

You will join the Electrical Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for electrical power systems for onshore and offshore, oil & gas facilities. Engineering personnel are involved in the design, calculation, specification and requisition of electrical equipment and comprehensive analysis of electrical designs to ensure inherently safe systems. Design personnel are generally involved in layout and 3D modelling of electrical equipment and cable management systems, draughting and calculation of lighting, material quantities and weights.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review.* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and Procedures.* Ensure, as far as is practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule.* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process.* Be responsible for assessing effectiveness of working practices and systems with a view to continuously improving systems, personal and team performance.* Keep up to date with technical developments, National and International standards and legislative requirements related to the discipline scope.* Encourage and provide lateral learning within the project.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and expertise.* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation.* Experienced in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline.* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs.* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work.* Able to work with other disciplines and draughting sections to meet delivery dates.