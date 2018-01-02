Senior Electrical Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Australia

About the Role:

The Role:



* Review of technical documentation

* Preparation of handover packs

* Redlining drawings to "as built" status

* Undertake inspections to ensure that standards are met

* Trouble shoot, problem solving, investigate and undertake root cause analysis.

* Provide technical leadership to engineers, designers and technicians

* Participates in defining engineering approaches, and in planning and scheduling work

* Assist with site commissioning where required

Requirements:



* 5+ years' experience

* Must have Oil & Gas experience

* Degree in Electrical Engineering

* Must have previous FIFO experience working in a project site environment

* Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

Benefits:



Flights, accommodation & meals are paid for. Plus extra project on site allowance!



About Fircroft:



