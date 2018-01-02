Senior Electrical Engineer

About the Role:
* Review of technical documentation
* Preparation of handover packs
* Redlining drawings to "as built" status
* Undertake inspections to ensure that standards are met
* Trouble shoot, problem solving, investigate and undertake root cause analysis.
* Provide technical leadership to engineers, designers and technicians
* Participates in defining engineering approaches, and in planning and scheduling work
* Assist with site commissioning where required
Requirements:
* 5+ years' experience
* Must have Oil & Gas experience
* Degree in Electrical Engineering
* Must have previous FIFO experience working in a project site environment
* Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
Benefits:
Flights, accommodation & meals are paid for. Plus extra project on site allowance!
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.