Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Senior Electrical Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Successful applicants will be responsible for the execution and delivery of the Electrical Engineering. This will include the use of relevant codes and standards, producing data sheets, specifications and RFQs and Load List. This is an end to end rejuvenation scope and as such, will involve interfacing with other disciplines like planning, construction, procurement, HVEC and client operations.



You will be expected to work in a multidiscipline team environment where the overall success of the project is paramount. Amec Foster Wheeler is looking at a right first time approach and as such, we are looking for candidates who can rise to a challenge and are interested in being part of an innovative and driven team.

* Execute all Electrical Engineering activities and maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits, assist other disciplines to achieve their goals and support management where required* Participate in cost and schedule estimates, plan work in alignment with project schedule, monitor and report progress using ascribed system* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule and supervise any 3rd work carried out* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, TBE, Design Reviews and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met and advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with process safety and ensure its implementation within the Electrical Design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Support the Lead Electrical Engineer supervising younger engineers and graduates and support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation

* Relevant degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering* Conversant with relevant international standards and Codes or Practice* 10 years' experience of which 7 years must be related to the offshore oil and gas industry* Minimum of 2 years working in a multi-discipline team environment* Experience with the design of Generators, switchgear, transformers, motors, cables and other electrical equipment for high and low voltage systems, equipment installation and commissioning procedures, power system and transient stability studies, equipment sizing, requirements for electrical installation in hazardous areas, lightning systems

* Brownfield rejuvenation* Member of a recognized institution and registered Professional Engineer / Chartered Engineer* Worked in an EPC environment* Working knowledge of Shell's DEPs