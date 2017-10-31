Senior Electrical Engineer

Company Wood

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

The position would be to carry out the role of a working sub lead electrical engineer responsible for delivery of one of the 4 sub-projects. The start date will be mid November 2017 and will run through to June 2018. The ideal candidate will be technically strong and have experience within the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Refining or Power Generation Plant. Previous experience in a similar position would be highly beneficial. The requirements are as follows:-

* Must have worked on Saudi Aramco projects (Ideally FEED or EPC)* Good knowledge of Saudi Aramco standards and their application* Extensive experience with respect to the design of electrical distribution systems* High level of competency with respect to protection and control schemes* Strong understanding of plant design and equipment layout* Plan and manage electrical work scope* Liaise with clients on technical matters* Facilitate work share project execution with our associated offices

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

