Company Vivid Resourcing

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Senior electrical design engineer.

Or intermediate engineer.

working on residential projects and large residential/flat projects in London.

Based in the South East.

looks for guys who have stayed at companies for a large period of time.

The candidate must have a high residential background and have worked/designed residential buildings in the past.

Good at checking plans for residential building works.

Able to assist in the training of junior electrical design engineers.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £30 to £40 Per hour

