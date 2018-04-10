Company NES Global Talent

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Drilling Engineer Jobs

Salary $156000 to $168000 Per year

Job ID 639796

Requirement:- Currently a drilling engineer or senior drilling engineer.- Western national due to visa restrictions.- Operator experience- Iraq experience within a drilling engineer capacity.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.