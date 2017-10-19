Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently bidding for the FEED scope of an Oil and Gas Separation facility. One of the key positions is the Senior Document Controller role, which will be based in our office in al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

* Perform all supervisory duties required to run the Document Management department* Communicate with Project Manager, Client and Third Parties to agree standards, systems, handover and close-out of project activity to meet project requirements* Liaise with Engineering to ensure the Document Distribution Matrix (DDM) is set up to meet project needs* Assist in ensuring the standard document management system is set up and maintained to support the project* Ensure that departmental work instructions are developed and maintained (if applicable) to complement Global standard procedures* Be involved in developing and maintaining of document management performance targets* Ensure the team are fully trained in all systems and that they work in accordance to the procedures / work instructions and to the project distribution matrices* Facilitate meetings relating to operational interfaces of document management* Carry out inductions of training to project or external personnel of how to interrogate the document management system* Manage a coordinated approach to resolving procedural issues in a timely manner* Ensure Controlled copy documents are managed to auditable standard* Ensure all project and client ad-hoc requests and reports are completed in a timely manner* Manage the complete and timely project close-out and final handover to meet client and Amec Foster Wheeler legal requirements* Be responsible for ensuring all project deliverables are stored in the EDMS at all revisions and in all relevant formats

* Experienced in working in an engineering project group or document management centre* Extensive working knowledge of the oil and gas industry* Specialist knowledge in Oil & Gas document management systems and procedures* Aramco and Amec Foster Wheeler experience is highly desirable* Ability to control, direct, supervise and manage the day to day activities with a documentation management centre* Experienced in electronic data formats production and retention requirements* Capable of leading teams* Experienced in writing and maintaining of departmental procedures* Extensive knowledge of Asset information management requirements* Extensive knowledge of project document close-out and handover* Knowledge of file format conversion process* Knowledge of various electronic document management applications* Ability to carry out departmental audits on both the system and the processes in document management* Knowledge of maintenance and administration of the document management system* Ability to carry out performance reviews and appraisals with DM personnel

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

